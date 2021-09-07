Advertisement

Newport man gets nearly 12 years in prison for 2018 murder

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man got the maximum sentence after being convicted of killing another man nearly three years ago.

A jury found James Durner guilty of second degree murder after a four day trial in Carteret County last week.

Authorities say the 44-year-old man shot and killed Casey Orr with a 9mm handgun on October 20, 2018, after an argument at the Hostess House hotel.

Jurors rejected Durner’s self-defense claim and returned the verdict in three hours on Thursday.

Judge Thomas Wilson sentenced the man to 11 years and 10 months in state prison.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Lozano was taken into custody and booked in the morning hours of September 6.
Greenville woman arrested for drive-by shooting over the weekend
This booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows shooting suspect Bryan...
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused by deputies in Florida mass shooting
Major Hurricane Larry to turn away
Larry maintains major hurricane strength; Approaching Bermuda
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Latest News

The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 11 a.m. update (9-7).
Larry maintains major hurricane strength; Starting to weaken
Woman dies on Ocracoke after boat hits hidden sand shoal
More than $27 million in state and federal funds have been approved by the N.C. Department of...
NCDOT funds to benefit five airports in Eastern Carolina among others
WRMC hosting blood drive Wednesday in Plymouth, offering gift card to donors