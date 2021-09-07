Newport man gets nearly 12 years in prison for 2018 murder

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Newport man got the maximum sentence after being convicted of killing another man nearly three years ago.

A jury found James Durner guilty of second degree murder after a four day trial in Carteret County last week.

Authorities say the 44-year-old man shot and killed Casey Orr with a 9mm handgun on October 20, 2018, after an argument at the Hostess House hotel.

Jurors rejected Durner’s self-defense claim and returned the verdict in three hours on Thursday.

Judge Thomas Wilson sentenced the man to 11 years and 10 months in state prison.

