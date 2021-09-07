New Hanover High School announces clear backpack policy for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School will be implementing a clear backpack policy in the coming weeks, district leaders confirmed Tuesday.

The school says they will help students that need aid getting a see-through backpack, and students are not required to have clear lunch boxes.

Families were notified of the change via email Monday night. The policy is expected to go into effect on October 11.

A spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools clarifies the policy mandating students wear clear backpacks is not district wide, and was initiated by New Hanover High School principal Philip Sutton.

The principal also announced he would be establishing a “restorative planning committee” involving students, parents, and staff to have conversations about safety measures specific to New Hanover High School.

District staff stressed that the backpack policy is just one early first step in addressing safety in schools.

There’s no word on how long the bag policy will be in place and the new committee will be tasked with giving feedback on measures just like the clear backpacks.

“There is no blanket, forever policy or expectation,” said chief communications officer Josh Smith. ”It’s just what he put into place for now, and will get feedback on and then then we will iterate as appropriate, and in concert with our community and in lockstep with our families and our students.”

The updates the principal announced Monday are completely separate from a massive, district-wide plan leaders are developing.

The district chief communications officer says they plan to call on the best experts out there to evaluate what went wrong, what programs are working, and come up with solutions that will make all of the district’s schools safer.

Because the plan promises to be so comprehensive, its going to take a while, but families are expected to begin hearing updates in board meetings this fall.

“It would be disingenuous for me to say these “x policies” are going into place in October and they’re applicable across-the-board because as we know 45 schools… that’s different campuses, there’s different aspects to all these campuses that encompass 26,000 students, 4,500 staff. It’s a big endeavor so we want to develop something that’s applicable to all, while acknowledging there’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to any of this, and that’s why we’re gonna be methodical, we’re gonna be careful, and will report updates as we go,” said Smith.

In addition to the school district plan, county commissioners took a major step on Friday to address violence in schools and the community by authorizing County Manager Chris Coudriet access to $350 million to do just that.

The restorative planning committee will have their first meeting Thursday night at New Hanover High School.

