NCDOT funds to benefit five airports in Eastern Carolina among others

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Board of Transportation has approved more than $27 million in state and federal funds to help improve 13 airports across the state.

Among the 13 airports receiving funds are, Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, Duplin County Airport in Kenansville, Hyde County Airport in Englehard, Martin County Airport in Williamston, and Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort.

Dare County Regional Airport is set to receive $315,000 to create bid documents and demolish a structure in the runway approach. $60,000 will go to the industrial airpark development at the Duplin County Airport.

Martin County Airport will receive $36,000 for the design and bid of the parallel taxiway, while Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort will receive $360,000 to rehabilitate its crosswind runway.

The largest funding of $5.32 million will go to the Hyde County Airport to rehabilitate the runway and replace the Precision Approach Path Indicator.

Overall, the funds were approved for projects improving safety and customer satisfaction. Airports in Scotland, Lincoln, Robeson, Macon, Surry, Lee, Iredell, and Franklin Counties will also receive funding.

To learn more about the state and federal funds awarded, visit the NCDOT’s website.

