Larry maintains major hurricane strength; Starting to weaken

Larry’s strength is expected to wane over the next few days
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Larry is still a category 3 hurricane and is moving northwest over the Atlantic Ocean. As of Tuesday morning, Larry had winds of 120 mph with forward movement speed of 10 mph. The storm is forecast to get within 100 miles of Bermuda by Thursday, which would keep it about 750 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras.

Larry will pose no direct threat to us, however rip current threats have already started to increase across our beaches. A high threat of rip currents today will be present from Avon down to Cape Lookout. The peak of hurricane season is mid-September.

The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-7).
The official data and track of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-7).(WITN Weather)

