Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Stalled front sparks storms near the coast

Forecast Discussion: The weak cold front that came through yesterday will remain stalled near the coast today and tomorrow. This will aid the development of showers and storms this afternoon, particularly for areas near the Crystal Coast. Most showers will start to grow in the early afternoon and taper off after sunset. Highs today will hang in the mid 80s with a northeasterly breeze blowing in at 5 to 10 mph. There will be a bump in heat Wednesday before a clearing front rolls in on Thursday.

Tropical Update: Larry is currently a category 3 hurricane and is forecast to remain a major hurricane over the next few days. Larry will continue on its northwesterly track before turning north before reaching Bermuda. The center of Larry will come within 50 miles of the island, which will create a high threat of rip currents for our beaches here in the East over the next several days. We are also monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf which has a 30% chance of development this week.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High of 85. Wind: NE 5. Rain chance: 30%.

Wednesday

Muggy with a few storms. 40% rain chance with a high of 88. Wind: SW 10 G15.

Thursday

Few storms possible. Rain chance of 40% and highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SW 5.