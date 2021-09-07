Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Stalled front sparks storms near the coast

The summer time heat and humidity will be back in the area to start the week
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: The weak cold front that came through yesterday will remain stalled near the coast today and tomorrow. This will aid the development of showers and storms this afternoon, particularly for areas near the Crystal Coast. Most showers will start to grow in the early afternoon and taper off after sunset. Highs today will hang in the mid 80s with a northeasterly breeze blowing in at 5 to 10 mph. There will be a bump in heat Wednesday before a clearing front rolls in on Thursday.

Tropical Update: Larry is currently a category 3 hurricane and is forecast to remain a major hurricane over the next few days. Larry will continue on its northwesterly track before turning north before reaching Bermuda. The center of Larry will come within 50 miles of the island, which will create a high threat of rip currents for our beaches here in the East over the next several days. We are also monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf which has a 30% chance of development this week.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High of 85. Wind: NE 5. Rain chance: 30%.

Wednesday

Muggy with a few storms. 40% rain chance with a high of 88. Wind: SW 10 G15.

Thursday

Few storms possible. Rain chance of 40% and highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SW 5.

Download your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows shooting suspect Bryan...
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused by deputies in Florida mass shooting
Judy Lozano was taken into custody and booked in the morning hours of September 6.
Greenville woman arrested for drive-by shooting over the weekend
Major Hurricane Larry to turn away
Larry maintains major hurricane strength; Approaching Bermuda
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Latest News

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity building back in
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Heat returns to the East
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Labor Day Forecast
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms expected as heat builds