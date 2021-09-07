Advertisement

Belhaven man facing child sex charge in Pitt County

Davon Patterson
Davon Patterson(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Belhaven man has been charged with a sex crime involving a child in Pitt County.

Davon Patterson was charged last week with first degree statutory sex offense by Pitt County deputies.

A news release says back on July 22nd, deputies received a report of the sexual assault of a child that had just occurred. The girl was under the age of 13, deputies said.

The 27-year-old man was jailed on a $500,000 secured bond.

correction: The Pitt County Sheriff's Office originally listed Davon Patterson's age as 24.

