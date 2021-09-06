Advertisement

Suspects wanted in drive-by shooting outside restaurant in Rocky Mount

Suspects are wanted in a drive-by shooting that occurred outside of a Cook Out in Rocky Mount,...
Suspects are wanted in a drive-by shooting that occurred outside of a Cook Out in Rocky Mount, N.C.(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Suspects are wanted in a drive-by shooting that police said happened early Monday morning outside a restaurant in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Cook Out on North Wesleyan Blvd.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was hit by the gunfire. She was treated at UNC Nash Healthcare and released.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random, and that multiple suspects are responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Text-A-Tip or call Twin Counties Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.

The case is still being investigated.

