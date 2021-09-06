Advertisement

Larry maintains major hurricane strength; Approaching Bermuda

Larry is expected to maintain cat 3+ strength over the next several days
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hurricane Larry is a category 3 storm and is moving northwest over the Atlantic Ocean. As of Monday morning, Larry had winds of 120 mph. The storms is forecast to get within 100 miles of Bermuda by Thursday, which would keep it about 750 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras. Larry will pose no direct threat to us, however rip current threats will start to increase across our beaches by midweek. The peak of hurricane season is mid-September.

The official track and data of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-6).
The official track and data of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-6).(WITN Weather)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Larry Track
Major Hurricane Larry churning up the Central Atlantic
Object in sky over Greenville spotted on Saturday.
What’s that in the sky? Object spotted over Greenville
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why
An estimated 8.9 million people will lose these weekly benefit payments.
Federal unemployment benefits expire Monday

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity makes a come back for Labor Day
NCEL 09-05-21
Larry Track
Major Hurricane Larry churning up the Central Atlantic
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Heat returns to the East