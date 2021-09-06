Larry maintains major hurricane strength; Approaching Bermuda
Larry is expected to maintain cat 3+ strength over the next several days
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Hurricane Larry is a category 3 storm and is moving northwest over the Atlantic Ocean. As of Monday morning, Larry had winds of 120 mph. The storms is forecast to get within 100 miles of Bermuda by Thursday, which would keep it about 750 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras. Larry will pose no direct threat to us, however rip current threats will start to increase across our beaches by midweek. The peak of hurricane season is mid-September.
