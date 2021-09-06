Greenville woman arrested for drive-by shooting over the weekend

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman was arrested Monday after deputies said she was responsible for shooting at a group of people.

Deputies identified Judy Lozano as the suspect and charged her with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of shooting a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened around 10:51 p.m. Sunday.

We’re told that one of the bullets fired from the suspect’s car hit a home on Barrus Construction Road. No one was injured.

Deputies say the handgun used by Lozano was recovered and the vehicle used in the incident has been found and seized.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an earlier argument involving Lozano and the group.

Lozano has been booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on a $425,000 bond.

