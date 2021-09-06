Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity makes a come back for Labor Day

Forecast Discussion: The comfortable temperatures and low humidity will become more of a memory since the wind has switched back to the south. A weak front will approach the area today. We will likely dodge most of the rain showers associated with this incoming system, however the instability may result in a few stray showers this afternoon and evening. We’ll be back to normal summer time heat and humidity today as well. An additional round of showers and storms are set to arrive Wednesday. Heat indices will return to the 90s but unlikely we get back to those triple-digit readings in this forecast.

Tropical Update: Larry is currently a category 3 hurricane and is forecast to remain a major hurricane over the next several days. Larry will stay north of the Leeward Islands, curving northwestward toward Bermuda this weekend. The Carolina Coast won’t receive major impacts but Rip Risk will be high Wednesday, Thursday, and likely Friday. We are also monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf which has a 30% chance of development this week.

Labor Day

Partly cloudy and hot with a stray afternoon or evening shower possible. High of 88. Rain chance 30%. Wind: SW 10.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High of 87. Wind: NE 5.

Wednesday

Muggy with a few storms. 40% rain chance with a high of 88. Wind: SW 10 G15.

Thursday

Few storms possible. Rain chance of 30% and highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SW 5.