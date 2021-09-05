Sorority holds fundraiser concert for St. Jude’s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Epsilon Sigma Alpha hosted a concert on Saturday to help raise money for St. Jude’s Children hospital.

The event was held at Town Common and featured music from country artists Larry Farris and Cliff Waddell. Raffle tickets were also available for purchase to participants for prizes.

Maddie Austin, member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha and organizer of the concert, said she was inspired to create this fundraiser from local concerts hosted by the City of Greenville.

“I honestly saw the Concert on the Commons that Greenville puts on and I thought that’s a great idea for a fundraiser,” Austin said.

For Waddell, performing at fundraisers hit close to home as he remembered his nephew, who passed away from Leukemia.

Waddell said music plays an important role.

“That is a really great bonding time,” Waddell said. “That’s what music does. It puts a smile on faces young to old. There’s just something that it triggers in our brain that brings a joy and a smile.”

So far, the service sorority raised more than $15,000 in funding for St. Jude’s Children hospital.

