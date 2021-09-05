Advertisement

NCEL 09-04-21

NCEL 09-04-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements
An accident at the intersection of MLK Jr. Blvd. and McCarthy Blvd.
Condition of motorcyclist unknown after New Bern Crash
The official track and data of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-4).
Larry now a major hurricane; Will continue to intensify
10 of 15 dorms at ECU experiencing COVID-19 clusters
Staff Sergeant Douglas Mosley
DEPUTIES: Camp Lejeune Marine caught selling drugs in exchange parking lot

Latest News

NCEL 09-04-21
Powerball 09-04-21
Powerball 09-04-21
Sorority holds concert for St. Jude's.
Sorority holds fundraiser concert for St. Jude’s
The official track and data of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 a.m. update (9-4).
Larry continues to slowly increase strength