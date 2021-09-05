Elizabeth City Police investigating crash involving pedestrian

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

Officers came to the 100 block of South Hughes Blvd. at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday where they say a man was hit by a car and found him unconscious with no forms of identification on him.

The vehicle was found in the left south bound lane of South Hughes Blvd. while the pedestrian was found in the right south bound lane of South Hughes Blvd., police said.

Police said the pedestrian was a Hispanic male around 5′4″ and 150 pounds wearing blue jean pants, a blue shirt, brown shoes and a black hat. He was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was then transferred to Nightingale and airlifted to Norfolk General Hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on this active investigation is asked to call Elizabeth City Police or leave a tip to the Crime Line.

