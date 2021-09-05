Bobby Labonte to race at Carteret County Speedway

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - 2000 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Bobby Labonte is set to race at Carteret County Speedway Sunday in the 6th annual Bobby Watson memorial race.

The speedway says this is the first time Labonte is participating in the big modified race for the Bobby Watson memorial celebration.

The race costs $15 for adults and kids 10 and under are free.

Flags drop at 5 p.m. and the track is located at 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd. in Swansboro.

