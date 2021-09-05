Beach driving to begin on Indian Beach
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
INDIAN BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Beach driving begins for the Town of Indian Beach at sunrise on September 9th.
The town says they will start selling seasonal and 3-day permits Monday from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
To purchase a permit drivers can contact the Indian Beach Police Department, they accept cash or check payments. A seasonal permit is $30 while a 3-day permit is $10.
Beach driving ends on May 26th.
