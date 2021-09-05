Advertisement

Beach driving to begin on Indian Beach

Town of Indian Beach to start beach driving
Town of Indian Beach to start beach driving(Town of Indian Beach)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
INDIAN BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Beach driving begins for the Town of Indian Beach at sunrise on September 9th.

The town says they will start selling seasonal and 3-day permits Monday from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

To purchase a permit drivers can contact the Indian Beach Police Department, they accept cash or check payments. A seasonal permit is $30 while a 3-day permit is $10.

Beach driving ends on May 26th.

