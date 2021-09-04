Pediatric COVID cases and other illnesses on the rise in the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -We’re about two weeks into another pandemic school year and pediatric hospitals across the nation are seeing an increase in the number of kids hospitalized for COVID-19.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports as of last week, about 204,000 new child cases were reported, which makes it the second week the level of child cases matches that of the winter surge of 2020-21.

With most school districts here in the east mandating masks to prevent the spread, we talked to Greenville Pediatric Services about what they’re seeing.

The practice has three offices, and the largest one in Greenville became the “sick child only” office because of the amount they’re seeing.

They say they’re seeing more than double the number of sick kids and not every one of them has COVID, but a majority of these visits result in COVID testing.

One staff member makes 70 to 80 calls a day on average to give a person’s test results. They’re seeing upwards of 120 kids a day in the office.

Katherine Beavers, Greenville Pediatric Services says, “Yes, the staff are exhausted, as are the providers. Everybody is working on their days off, everybody’s working longer days. When you’re seeing so many children, some of the staff come in at 8 o’clock, they don’t leave until 7 o’clock at night. Long days. They’re exhausted. It’s tough, but you know, we’re doing exactly the same thing as hospitals are.”

Not every visit is COVID-related. Beavers says the top three they’re seeing also include RSV, which is a respiratory virus, and strep throat.

Beavers says it’s a combination of both returning to school in-person and the rise of the Delta variant that’s making a lot of kids sick.

Kids under 12 aren’t eligible yet for the vaccine, so Beavers says it’s important for adults to get vaccinated to prevent the spread.

