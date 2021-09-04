Parents growing concerned over COVID cases in Onslow County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The number of COVID-19 cases in Onslow County continues to raise concerns for parents of children in Onslow County Schools who say they have struggled to get any information pertaining to COVID numbers in schools.

The school system will not provide any definite numbers beyond what they are required to report to the department of health.

Parents, like Angel Harrison, have had similar experiences and feel it is a lack of transparency, which raises concerns for their children’s safety.

Harrison says her son’s first week of school was anything but smooth sailing. “He goes to school within the first week he contracted the COVID virus.”

Harrison says parents in her son’s class weren’t made aware of the situation. “A coworker of mine, our kids are in the same class and I contacted her and asked her have you heard anything? Are they quarantining the classroom? Are they cleaning the classroom? And she said the only way she’s hearing any information about their being COVID in the classroom is through me.”

When it comes to COVID cases and the concerns of parents, Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson provided this statement to WITN: “School systems in North Carolina are required by state law G.S. 130A-136 to report suspected cases of communicable diseases to the county health department. Any reporting or sharing of numbers beyond that is at the discretion of each individual district. OCS is continuing to follow the communication protocols which have been in place since the pandemic began. Information is shared with the health department per state statute and close contacts are notified so they are aware and are able to take appropriate quarantine procedures. COVID-19 Protocols and Practices adopted by the OCS Board of Education include face coverings in schools will not be mandatory. Face coverings will be mandatory for passengers using OCS transportation as required by Centers for Disease Control order. All middle and high school athletes will adhere to the NCHSAA’s rules and regulations. When competing outside Onslow County, athletic teams will comply with the home team’s face covering requirements. Schools are monitoring their processes and procedures and making any adjustments to their daily routines based on their individual circumstances. Currently, there is not any inclination to move any of our schools to remote learning. The past 18 months of pandemic have shown that the majority of students learn best with in-person instruction in their classroom with their teachers. Any decision to move to virtual learning would be done on a case-by-case basis at the level closest to the area of concern.”

The Onslow County School Board meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. on September 7th where the board plans to discuss COVID-19 safety protocols and practices.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.