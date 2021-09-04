New Bern man arrested for possession with intent to sell heroin

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After several months of investigation, a man was arrested Friday on four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin.

The New Bern Police Department arrested 32-year-old Brian Webb and also carried out a search warrant on his home.

We’re told that evidence was found that supported charges for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with a destroyed serial number, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The New Bern Police Department said that over the past several months, they investigated complaints of drug activity in the area of Windy Trail, New Bern.

Along with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the New Bern Police Department said that it concluded its investigation on Sept. 3 thanks to tips from community members.

Webb’s bond is set at $1 million.

