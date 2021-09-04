Advertisement

New Bern man arrested for possession with intent to sell heroin

Brian Webb was arrested on four counts of PWIMSD (Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell,...
Brian Webb was arrested on four counts of PWIMSD (Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver) heroin.(New Bern Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After several months of investigation, a man was arrested Friday on four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin.

The New Bern Police Department arrested 32-year-old Brian Webb and also carried out a search warrant on his home.

We’re told that evidence was found that supported charges for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with a destroyed serial number, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The New Bern Police Department said that over the past several months, they investigated complaints of drug activity in the area of Windy Trail, New Bern.

Along with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the New Bern Police Department said that it concluded its investigation on Sept. 3 thanks to tips from community members.

Webb’s bond is set at $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements
Staff Sergeant Douglas Mosley
DEPUTIES: Camp Lejeune Marine caught selling drugs in exchange parking lot
A wreck involving an RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Crews at scene of wreck involving RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Larry is expected to become a category 4 in the deep Atlantic this weekend
Hurricane Larry expected to intensify rapidly over the weekend
Rocky Mount college student found dead in dorm room

Latest News

Pediatric COVID cases and other illnesses on the rise in the east
Parents growing concerned over COVID cases in Onslow County
'Now Hiring' sign
As federal unemployment benefits expire career centers offering help
“Movie Under the Stars” features drive-in movie opportunity in Pitt County
“Movie Under the Stars” features drive-in movie opportunity in Pitt County