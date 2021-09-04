Advertisement

Late NC budget to take longer as GOP, Cooper seek consensus

The Senate gave unanimous approval Tuesday to the ``Second Chance Act,'' which had the backing...
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly is two months late on finalizing a two-year budget.

The challenge is disentangling competing state spending plans from the House and Senate.

Republican leaders equipped with their own agreed-to plan will then aim to reach a compromise with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who could sign or veto it.

Cooper and the GOP-controlled legislature are likely to spar over tax cuts, teacher and state employee pay and education spending.

A top Senate leader says he doesn’t expect a resolution before the end of September.

