Larry continues to slowly increase strength

The 12th named storm of the hurricane season has reached hurricane major strength. As of the 5 p.m. update, Larry was a category 3 hurricane with a strength forecast that suggest category 4 strength by tomorrow. Winds were blowing at 125 mph with the track taking the hurricane near Bermuda by Thursday-Friday. Larry will pose no direct threat to us, however rip current threats will start to increase across our beaches early in the week. The peak of hurricane season is mid-September.

The official track and data of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 p.m. update (9-4). (WITN Weather)

