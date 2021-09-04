Advertisement

Larry continues to slowly increase strength

Larry is now a major hurricane and is expected to maintain cat 3+ strength over the next several days
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
The 12th named storm of the hurricane season has reached hurricane major strength. As of the 5 p.m. update, Larry was a category 3 hurricane with a strength forecast that suggest category 4 strength by tomorrow. Winds were blowing at 125 mph with the track taking the hurricane near Bermuda by Thursday-Friday. Larry will pose no direct threat to us, however rip current threats will start to increase across our beaches early in the week. The peak of hurricane season is mid-September.

The official track and data of Hurricane Larry as of the 5 p.m. update (9-4).
