Larry continues to slowly increase strength

Larry is now a major hurricane and is expected to maintain cat 3+ strength over the next several days
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
The 12th named storm of the hurricane season has reached hurricane major strength. As of the 5 p.m. update, Larry was a category 3 hurricane with a strength forecast that suggest category 4 strength by tomorrow. Winds were blowing at 125 mph with the track taking the hurricane near Bermuda by Thursday-Friday. Larry will pose no direct threat to us, however rip current threats will start to increase across our beaches early in the week. The peak of hurricane season is mid-September.
