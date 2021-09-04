Fundraisers to raise funds for good causes happening on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University organization, Epsilon Sigma Alpha is hosting a free community concert on September 4th to raise money for children at St. Jude Hospital.

The concert happens from 4 p.m-10p.m at the Greenville Town Commons.

The event will have food trucks, vendors, games and a raffle.

Also in Greenville the Boneyard- Harley- Davidson is hosting “Rides for Rescue” to raise money for the Pitt Community Animal Shelter.

Registration is from 10a.m -11a.m and kickstands starts at 11a.m. After the ride, attendees are invited to enjoy free beer and grub from Fairy Tales food truck.

Pitt Friends is a non-profit organization that supports the efforts of the Pitt County Animal Shelter by fostering animals that would otherwise be euthanized.

Through Petfinder and Adopt-a-Pet, their website and Petco adoption events, they find permanent homes for the dogs and cats in their program.

