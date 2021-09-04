Advertisement

Documentary on Dontae Sharpe to air this weekend

Dontae Sharpe speaks at a rally in Raleigh calling on Governor Roy Cooper to pardon him in a...
Dontae Sharpe speaks at a rally in Raleigh calling on Governor Roy Cooper to pardon him in a 1994 Greenville murder case.(Repairers of the Breach)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A BBC News documentary about a Greenville man released in 2019 after serving 26-years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, will be released this weekend.

The documentary, “Justice Delayed: The Dontae Sharpe Story,” recalls that Sharpe was just 19-years-old when he was arrested and convicted in 1994.

He was exonerated in August 2019 but has yet to receive a pardon of innocence from Governor Roy Cooper.

The documentary will air four times throughout the weekend on BBC World News, starting at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

