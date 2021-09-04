Documentary on Dontae Sharpe to air this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A BBC News documentary about a Greenville man released in 2019 after serving 26-years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, will be released this weekend.

The documentary, “Justice Delayed: The Dontae Sharpe Story,” recalls that Sharpe was just 19-years-old when he was arrested and convicted in 1994.

He was exonerated in August 2019 but has yet to receive a pardon of innocence from Governor Roy Cooper.

The documentary will air four times throughout the weekend on BBC World News, starting at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

