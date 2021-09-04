Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Comfortable weather holds through the weekend

Forecast Discussion: The comfortable temperatures and humidity will start to slip from our grasp as we head through Labor Day weekend. Humidity will start to increase as a weak front tries to approach the area from the northwest today and tomorrow. We will likely dodge most of the rain showers associated with this incoming system, however the instability may result in a few isolated spot showers near the sounds. Highs will reach the low 80s today with dew points staying in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll be back to normal summer time humidity by Monday and Tuesday ahead of showers and storms that are set to arrive Wednesday.

Tropical Update: Larry is currently a category 3 hurricane and is forecast to reach category 4 strength over the next two days. Larry will stay north of the Leeward Islands, curving northwestward towards Bermuda this weekend. We are also monitoring a disturbance in the Gulf but no immediate concerns.

Saturday

Sunny and great. High of 83. Wind: N 5.

Sunday

Sunny and a little humid. High of 84. Wind: S 5-10.

Labor Day

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 89. Wind: W 10.