Advertisement

Booze It and Lose It campaign underway for Labor Day Weekend

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -As motorists hit the road this busy Labor Day weekend, law enforcement officers across the state will be stepping up enforcement through patrols and checkpoints to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

The statewide “Booze It & Lose It” Labor Day campaign, sponsored by the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program, runs through Sept. 12 and involves all law enforcement agencies, including local police, sheriff’s offices and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Last year, participating agencies cited nearly 1,400 DWI offenders in North Carolina.

NCDOT encourages people to celebrate responsibly and safely. Never drink and drive. If you drink, find another ride using a rideshare app, such as Uber or Lyft, or call a taxi, ride with a friend, or take the bus.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements
Staff Sergeant Douglas Mosley
DEPUTIES: Camp Lejeune Marine caught selling drugs in exchange parking lot
A wreck involving an RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Crews at scene of wreck involving RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Larry is expected to become a category 4 in the deep Atlantic this weekend
Hurricane Larry expected to intensify rapidly over the weekend
Rocky Mount college student found dead in dorm room

Latest News

Dontae Sharpe speaks at a rally in Raleigh calling on Governor Roy Cooper to pardon him in a...
Documentary on Dontae Sharpe to air this weekend
Pediatric COVID cases and other illnesses on the rise in the east
Parents growing concerned over COVID cases in Onslow County
'Now Hiring' sign
As federal unemployment benefits expire career centers offering help