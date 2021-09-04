Booze It and Lose It campaign underway for Labor Day Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -As motorists hit the road this busy Labor Day weekend, law enforcement officers across the state will be stepping up enforcement through patrols and checkpoints to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

The statewide “Booze It & Lose It” Labor Day campaign, sponsored by the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program, runs through Sept. 12 and involves all law enforcement agencies, including local police, sheriff’s offices and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Last year, participating agencies cited nearly 1,400 DWI offenders in North Carolina.

NCDOT encourages people to celebrate responsibly and safely. Never drink and drive. If you drink, find another ride using a rideshare app, such as Uber or Lyft, or call a taxi, ride with a friend, or take the bus.

