Advertisement

Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees

Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour increase.(WALMART via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Walmart workers are getting a raise.

The company says it is increasing pay for more than 565,000 employees.

Workers in food and general merchandise units will be getting a pay increase of at least a dollar an hour.

This means the new U.S. average hourly wage at Walmart is $16.40, which is ahead of many other retailers.

Several companies, including CVS, have recently raised their minimum wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck involving an RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Crews at scene of wreck involving RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Staff Sergeant Douglas Mosley
DEPUTIES: Camp Lejeune Marine caught selling drugs in exchange parking lot
Rocky Mount college student found dead in dorm room
North Carolina reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements
Larry is expected to become a category 4 in the deep Atlantic this weekend
Hurricane Larry expected to intensify rapidly over the weekend

Latest News

10 of 15 dorms at ECU experiencing COVID-19 clusters
A plane headed to Manteo, N.C. has crashed in Connecticut.
UPDATE: Boston doctors among crash victims in Connecticut jet destined for OBX
A previous Movie Under the Stars event.
“Movie Under the Stars” features drive-in movie opportunity in Pitt County
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking