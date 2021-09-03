Vidant Health scheduling immunocompromised for 3rd COVID-19 shot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is now scheduling folks who are eligible for a third COVID-19 dose.

The hospital system said that those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can get signed up by clicking here.

Patients can also call 252-847-8000.

Health experts say that a third dose may prevent serious and possibly life-threatening COVID-19 in immunocompromised people who may not have responded to their initial vaccine series.

“The third dose is recommended for immunocompromised individuals at least 28 days after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and is not recommended for those who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine,” Vidant said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.