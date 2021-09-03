Advertisement

UPDATE: State provides findings from Pamlico River fish kill investigation

Dead fish float in Pamlico River off of Hickory Point.
Dead fish float in Pamlico River off of Hickory Point.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is providing some insight into an algae bloom it says is responsible for a Pamlico River fish kill.

The bloom has been seen along the southern shoreline of the Pamlico River from Blounts Bay to Aurora.

Investigators with the Division of Water Resources said the bloom is dominated by, “Pseudanabaena, which belongs to the algal group cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae).”

We’re told the bloom can produce microcystin, a toxin that can cause adverse health effects in humans and in pets.

The investigators said a rapid test didn’t detect any microcystin, but that toxin production is dynamic and can change rapidly over time. Further testing is being done.

