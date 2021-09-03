UPDATE: Boston doctors among crash victims in Connecticut jet destined for OBX

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) - Four people who died in a small jet crash in Connecticut have been identified as a Boston couple who are both doctors and two local pilots.

Police said Friday that 33-year-old Courtney Haviland, and her husband, 32-year-old William Shrauner, were passengers on the jet that crashed into a manufacturing company building in Farmington on Thursday morning shortly after takeoff from Robertson Airport in Plainville.

The flight was destined for Manteo here in North Carolina.

The pilots were identified as 55-year-old William O’Leary, of Bristol, and 57-year-old Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were at the scene of the fiery crash Friday.

The cause remains under investigation.

