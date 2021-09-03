Advertisement

Tillis, other senators seek answers from Biden administration on helping Americans in Afghanistan

(Source: WMC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senator Thom Tillis and several other colleagues are wanting specifics on how the Biden administration plans to get Americans and other allies out of Afghanistan that were left behind.

Tillis announced that he and 9 Republican colleagues wrote to President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, Defense Secretary Austin, and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, and asked questions about their plans to help.

“For decades, the United States has served as a refuge to those seeking safety and a better life, and we stand united in ensuring that those individuals who fought and worked for peace in Afghanistan and who served alongside our brave men and women in uniform are provided that same opportunity today,” the senators wrote. “We trust that your administration will give highest priority to addressing these questions, and we request that you provide answers in an open, unclassified response to better inform the American people, many of whom are desperate for answers.”

You can read the letter here.

