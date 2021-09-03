Advertisement

Saving Graces: Riviera

Riviera
Riviera(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A kitten that was once adopted from Saving Graces is back at the shelter looking for his forever home.

Riviera is about one years old and volunteers with Saving Graces say he is a lovebug and always wants to be pet. He adores his foster family but is looking for his forever home.

Volunteers say he was adopted from Saving Graces when he was a youngster, but his first adopter is unfortunately no longer able to care for him.

If you’re interested in Riviera or any of the pets at Saving Graces, they will be in PetSmart from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday to meet potential adopters by appointment only.

