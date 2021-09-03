Advertisement

Police officer chases chicken across the road

By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently, to get away from the police in Texas!

KGNS reported a video is making rounds on social media showing a Laredo police officer chasing a little chicken near International and Loop 20. Sarahi Rodriguez shared footage of the fowl’s getaway.

There’s no word on what led to the chicken run, but it happened right in front of Bush’s Chicken restaurant. Maybe the little guy tried to make a break for it.

It’s unknown if it was apprehended or evaded arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wreck involving an RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Crews at scene of wreck involving RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Staff Sergeant Douglas Mosley
DEPUTIES: Camp Lejeune Marine caught selling drugs in exchange parking lot
Rocky Mount college student found dead in dorm room
North Carolina reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements
Larry is expected to become a category 4 in the deep Atlantic this weekend
Hurricane Larry expected to intensify rapidly over the weekend

Latest News

Larry is expected to become a category 4 in the deep Atlantic this weekend
Hurricane Larry expected to intensify rapidly over the weekend
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Autumn weather hanging around
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID