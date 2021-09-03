Pitt County Arts Council looking for vendors for Youth Arts Festival

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Calling all artists and arts groups!

Pitt County Arts Council is looking for vendors for the 17th annual Youth Arts Festival. The arts council is looking for artists, non-profits and arts organizations, including visual and performing artists and arts groups, to do arts activities for kids or demonstrations. Vendors will be given a $50 stipend to be a part of it.

The deadline to submit for arts activities is September 18.

The festival will be held Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Greenville Town Common.

For more information, click here or call Emerge Gallery at (252) 551-6947.

