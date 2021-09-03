Pitt County sex offender arrested for failing to report social media account

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a registered sex offender was arrested for failing to report a social media account.

Pitt County deputies say an investigation found Aaron Creel, 39, of Greenville had a social media account that was not registered with the sheriff’s office and State of North Carolina, which is required by state law.

Creel as charged with three counts of failure to report a new online identifier. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

