Pink Hill earns improved fire rating

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey has awarded a Class 4 fire rating to Pink Hill and Cherry Tree fire districts after their regular inspection.

The N.C. Response Rating System indicates a department’s ability ro respond to fires in its district, with one being the highest and 10 being the lowest. High ratings can also significantly lower homeowner’s insurance rates in a fire district.

Ratings are given after regular inspections, which look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities and the availability of a water source. Before the inspection, both Pink Hill and Cherry Tree were Class 6.

“During my tenure at Pink Hill Fire Department, I have risen through the ranks,” Fire Chief William Heath said. “Now as chief, I can’t say enough about the support I have received from the members of this department, town and community. I am extremely humbled and proud to say all the credit goes to the hard-working men and women of the Pink Hill Fire Department.”

