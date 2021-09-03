Advertisement

Parking enforcement resuming Labor Day in Greenville

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -You’ll need to pay attention to where you park or face a fine starting Labor Day in Greenville.

The City of Greenville plans to resume parking enforcement in the Uptown area and adjacent Tar River University neighborhood on Monday.

Metered parking and spots with time limits in public lots and along streets in the area will be enforced. Other areas require residential permits or leased spaces which you can get on the city’s website.

Enforcement has been relaxed for much of the pandemic, but city staff says with increased activity in the area it was time to resume citing violations.

Greenville Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth says, “During the pandemic, we had less traffic in the Uptown area and with the students being gone there weren’t as many residential parking spaces being utilized so we suspended parking enforcement for the time.”

Parking tickets start as low as $5.00.

