Advertisement

NCEL 09-02-2021

NCEL 09-02-2021
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount college student found dead in dorm room
A wreck involving an RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Crews at scene of wreck involving RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Staff Sergeant Douglas Mosley
DEPUTIES: Camp Lejeune Marine caught selling drugs in exchange parking lot
A plane headed to Manteo, N.C. has crashed in Connecticut.
Small jet heading to Outer Banks crashes on takeoff in Connecticut
WITN is investigating a racist social media post that has upset many in the ECU community.
ECU’s Theta Chi fraternity and university issue new statements over social media post

Latest News

NCEL Drawing for 9-2-2021
NCEL Drawing for 9-2-2021
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: September brings back the autumn air
North Carolina reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements
ABFD Hurricane Relief Supplies
Hurricane relief supplies from Eastern Carolina headed to Louisiana