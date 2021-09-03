“Movie Under the Stars” features drive-in movie opportunity in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Folks looking for a fun experience in Pitt County tonight and tomorrow can take it back to the days of the drive-in movie theater.

U.S. Cellular is back for another year of its free drive-in movie at the Pitt County Fairgrounds.

The company said that of the ten across the country last year, Greenville’s was the highest attended in the country.

The screening will take place tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 and will feature Shrek 2.

There are 250 spots available for the event.

To register for a pass you can click here.

