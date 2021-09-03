Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: September brings back the autumn air

The heat is moving out just in time for the holiday weekend
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 29, 2021
Forecast Discussion: Cooler weather will be with us over the next few days. Highs will fall to the low 80s Friday with overnight lows dipping into the low to mid 60s. The low of 61 on Friday morning will be the coolest we’ve been in two months. This brief taste of autumn will be gone by Sunday as highs return to the mid to upper 80s Sunday and Labor Day, but humidity levels will stay relatively low. It will be a nice break from the pattern we’ve been stuck in over the past two weeks. Rain chances stay very low throughout the forecast period.

Tropical Update: Larry has reached hurricane strength and is forecasted to gradually intensify over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center is expecting Larry to become a major hurricane by Saturday morning. Larry will stay north of the Leeward Islands, curving northwestward towards Bermuda this weekend.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear and the coolest night in two months. Low of 57. Wind: N 5.

Friday

Sunny and gorgeous with a high of 81. Wind: N 5-10.

Saturday

Sunny and great. High of 83. Wind: NE 5.

Sunday

Sunny and a little humid. High of 86. Wind: SW10 G15.

Labor Day

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 89. Wind: W 10.

