Hurricane relief supplies from Eastern Carolina headed to Louisiana

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The images of devastation and destruction coming out of Louisiana and the surrounding areas are overwhelming and the need for help has only continued to grow with each passing day.

That’s why a group of Eastern North Carolina firefighters got together to try and collect as many hurricane relief supplies as possible to deliver to the hard-hit areas of the Gulf Coast.

Atlantic Beach Deputy Fire Chief Casey Arthur and his team came up with the idea to help Louisiana earlier this week and put out a call to action to the community on Tuesday.

“We always try to do something for a relief mission in the area, we know how folks are affected by hurricanes because we have so many here,” said Arthur.

Deputy Chief Arthur says the response from the community in less than 48 hours has been overwhelming. “We were able to raise a significant amount of money in just a few days, this morning we are leaving with an entire U-Haul full of stuff and also an 18 foot trailer with a large truck full of stuff as well and we’re headed down to Gray, Louisiana and we should be there tomorrow by lunch time.”

Atlantic Beach Fire Department along with help from Otway and the DownEast fire departments have now loaded up all of the supplies which includes generators, food, water, and cleaning supplies.

