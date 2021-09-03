Health officials advise unvaccinated American’s not to travel Labor Day weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Millions of American’s are expected to hit the road or take to the skies this holiday weekend, but doctors are urging those not vaccinated not to travel.

As hospitals continue to admit an influx of COVID-19 positive patients, Infectious Disease Physician, Dr. Thomas Ryan Gallaher, is asking those who are vaccinated to refrain from traveling.

“There’s some circumstances that you have to travel and you have to do it,” Gallaher said. “But be really careful and my advice, in general, is to not travel this weekend.”

According to a survey done by the Raleigh Durham International Airport, 79% of respondents felt safe traveling through airports in August. A 54% increase from March.

The Pitt-Greenville Airport Executive Director, Bill Hopper, says he anticipates a busy weekend. He says employees will sanitize high volume areas periodically.

“We do sanitize, spray and clean things off,” Hopper said. “We’re hyper sensitive about cleaning.”

Meanwhile, Ron Dixson, the owner of Flight Café, is excited for an influx of travelers. His restaurant was shutdown for nine months due to the pandemic. He’s excited for an economic boost.

“It’s been difficult ever since March, the start of the pandemic,” Dixson said. “But we have been blessed to have business travelers who enjoy our cuisines and our entrees.”

Whether you’re traveling or not, Dr. Gallaher says the best way to stay safe during the ongoing pandemic is to get your vaccine.

Face masks are required in all airports. If travelers forget to bring one, disposable face masks will be available upon arrival.

