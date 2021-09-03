Advertisement

Greenville man faces multiple child sex charges

Robert Styons was arrested on September, 2, 2021 on child sex offenses.
Robert Styons was arrested on September, 2, 2021 on child sex offenses.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was charged Thursday with child sex offenses deputies say happened several years ago.

Robert Styons, of Greenville, is charged with first degree statutory rape, first degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said on December 10, 2020, deputies received a report of sex offenses committed against a juvenile.

We’re told the investigation found that Styons committed the crimes against a 13-year-old girl between 2016-2017.

Styons was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force.

He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements
Staff Sergeant Douglas Mosley
DEPUTIES: Camp Lejeune Marine caught selling drugs in exchange parking lot
A wreck involving an RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Crews at scene of wreck involving RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Rocky Mount college student found dead in dorm room
Larry is expected to become a category 4 in the deep Atlantic this weekend
Hurricane Larry expected to intensify rapidly over the weekend

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Governor Cooper taps new Superior Court Judge for Halifax County
Tillis, other senators seek answers from Biden administration on helping Americans in Afghanistan
Vidant Health scheduling immunocompromised for 3rd COVID-19 shot
10 of 15 dorms at ECU experiencing COVID-19 clusters