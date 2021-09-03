Greenville man faces multiple child sex charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was charged Thursday with child sex offenses deputies say happened several years ago.

Robert Styons, of Greenville, is charged with first degree statutory rape, first degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said on December 10, 2020, deputies received a report of sex offenses committed against a juvenile.

We’re told the investigation found that Styons committed the crimes against a 13-year-old girl between 2016-2017.

Styons was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force.

He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.