Advertisement

Governor Cooper taps new Superior Court Judge for Halifax County

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Norlan Graves to be the newest Superior Court Judge of Halifax County.

Graves will serve in Judicial District 6A, recently made vacant by the retirement of the Honorable Alma Hinton.

“Norlan Graves brings years of legal knowledge and experience to the bench,” said Gov. Cooper. “I am confident that he will serve his district with honor and fairness.”

Graves is a Special Deputy Attorney General for the North Carolina Department of Justice.

He previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for Prosecutorial Districts 7 and 8.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina reinstates certain unemployment benefits requirements
Staff Sergeant Douglas Mosley
DEPUTIES: Camp Lejeune Marine caught selling drugs in exchange parking lot
A wreck involving an RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Crews at scene of wreck involving RV on Highway 70 in Lenoir County
Rocky Mount college student found dead in dorm room
Larry is expected to become a category 4 in the deep Atlantic this weekend
Hurricane Larry expected to intensify rapidly over the weekend

Latest News

Tillis, other senators seek answers from Biden administration on helping Americans in Afghanistan
Vidant Health scheduling immunocompromised for 3rd COVID-19 shot
10 of 15 dorms at ECU experiencing COVID-19 clusters
A plane headed to Manteo, N.C. has crashed in Connecticut.
UPDATE: Boston doctors among crash victims in Connecticut jet destined for OBX