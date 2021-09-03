Governor Cooper taps new Superior Court Judge for Halifax County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Norlan Graves to be the newest Superior Court Judge of Halifax County.

Graves will serve in Judicial District 6A, recently made vacant by the retirement of the Honorable Alma Hinton.

“Norlan Graves brings years of legal knowledge and experience to the bench,” said Gov. Cooper. “I am confident that he will serve his district with honor and fairness.”

Graves is a Special Deputy Attorney General for the North Carolina Department of Justice.

He previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for Prosecutorial Districts 7 and 8.

