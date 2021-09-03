As federal unemployment benefits expire career centers offering help

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The expanded federal unemployment benefits that were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic are coming to an end, but as many continue to look for work, career centers in Eastern North Carolina say they are here to help.

The NC Works Career Center in New Bern is a one-stop shop for job seekers. Career advisors not only help clients find ideal job openings to fit their skills, they also help with interview techniques and resume building.

Executive Director Tammy Childers says the region has thousands of job openings for those who are now worried about what to do once the additional federal aid runs out. “In our region we have a lot of positions available in health care. We have positions available in advanced manufacturing, transportation, and opportunities for skilled trade type positions,” explained Childers.

While so many remain out of work, Businesses have also been struggling to find enough staff. Career Center staff member Eileen McGaughey says that disconnect is forcing companies to get creative with raising wages, and sign-on bonuses to attract prospective employees.

“Employers have been finding they are kind of getting ghosted by job seekers so with this ending of unemployment hopefully, that is going to change things to where people are going to be answering their phone and emails,” said McGaughey.

The struggle by businesses however, is benefiting those looking for a job. “You have one employer paying $15.00 an hour but another one might be paying $16.00 an hour and we’ve got hiring bonuses. For example, MCCS at Cherry Point is offering a $1,000 hiring bonus to work in their child development center, a $1,000 on base. So you can pick and choose what job you want because right now employers need employees,” explained Career Center Manager Reeshema Walker.

Officials say there are NC Works Career Centers in every county. They also have online services for anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable coming to see them in person. They also have programs that can help provide funding to those looking to go back to school to expand their career opportunities.

