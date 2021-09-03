Advertisement

Eight of 15 dorms at ECU experiencing COVID-19 clusters

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several residence halls at East Carolina University are dealing with COVID-19 clusters.

The university provided an update on Friday showing that there are eight of its 15 residence halls impacted.

Residence Hall# of Cases
Scott10
Legacy5
Tyler6
Jones5
Fletcher8
Greene6
White9
Umstead7

A cluster is defined by NC DHHS as a minimum of five cases with illness or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiological link between cases.

The university said that those impacted have been identified and they are working with the health department on contact tracing.

Data shows there are currently 66 on-campus beds in use for isolation and quarantine, up six from the previous day. There are 321 off-campus self-isolation and quarantines taking place, up 49 from the previous day.

ECU reports that 46% of on-campus students are vaccinated, up 6% from the previous week. The number of vaccinated students living in residence halls hasn’t budged from 59%. 76% of employees are vaccinated.

ECU said that it has had 176 student cases in the past seven days, up by 57 from the previous seven.

Staff has seen 17 cases in the last seven days.

Since classes began on August 23rd there have been 285 student and staff cases reported.

