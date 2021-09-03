ECU ranked a Best Bang for the Buck school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU is being recognized as one of the best bangs for the buck in higher education.

The university is ranked in the top 10 percent of Best Bang for the Buck schools in the Southeast by the publication Washington Monthly.

Four-year colleges and universities are evaluated on three categories which include social mobility, research, and providing opportunities for public service.

ECU finished in the top 20% of all national universities and in the Best for the Buck category, the university ranked 26th out of 278 schools in the Southeast region.

The university was also recognized for being one of the Best Colleges for Student Voting in the nation.

