Cooper vetoes restrictions on North Carolina nonprofit donor disclosure

money
money(Adobe Creative Cloud)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed Republican legislation that would prohibit the public disclosure of donors to North Carolina-based nonprofits.

The bill would have made the names of donors to nonprofits confidential unless a donor permitted the disclosure in writing. And it states a donor’s identifying information isn’t a public record.

Gov. Cooper wrote in his veto message Friday that the legislation was unnecessary and could limit transparency involving political contributions.

Republicans who passed the bill have said that transparency argument was addressed in the bill, and that the measure would protect free-speech and free-association rights.

Gov. Cooper has vetoed eight bills this year.

