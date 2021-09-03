Advertisement

Brice leads Appalachian State over East Carolina 33-19

ECU vs App State - 9-2-2021
By Associated Press and Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) - App State’s Chase Brice threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and the team ran for 226 yards to beat East Carolina in Thursday night’s season opener to a crowd of nearly 37,000 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Holton Ahlers gave the Pirates the early lead on a 63-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Mitchell in the first quarter.

That lead would quickly diminish, however, as Appalachian’s Brice engineered a pair of scoring drives, hitting Thomas Hennigan from 34-yards out to cap a seven-play, 66-yard drive, and moving 78 yards in nine plays, with Camerun Peoples scoring on a 21-yard run.

The 4th quarter belonged to ECU, with a field goal from freshman kicker Owen Daffer and a final touchdown pass from Ahlers to junior Ryan Jones, but it would not be enough for the Pirates, ending the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and beginning their season with a 33-19 loss to the Mountaineers.

East Carolina returns to action Saturday, September 11 against the South Carolina Gamecocks for a noon home opener in Dowdy-Ficklen stadium.

