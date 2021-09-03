Advertisement

2 teens charged after student brings 2 guns to Raleigh high school

William G. Enloe High School in Raleigh, NC
William G. Enloe High School in Raleigh, NC(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Officials in North Carolina say two teens are facing charges after a high school student brought two guns to school.

The News & Observer reports that Enloe High School Principal Jacqueline Jordan said that a school employee was alerted about a student with a weapon on campus. Jordan says staff escorted the student to the main office, where he was found to have two firearms.

Investigators determined that two students may have handled or seen the firearms. Raleigh Police say they obtained juvenile petitions charging two 16-year-old boys with carry conceal, possession of firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The discovery comes a day after a fatal school shooting at a Winston-Salem high school.

