Wilson police looking for missing man

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 28-year-old man.

Wilson police are looking for Travis Bailey. Officers say he was last seen on Meadowbrook Lane in Wilson. He may be driving a 2009 silver Honda Odyssey with the license plate “FDM1696.” Police are not aware of where he might be headed.

Anyone with information should call call T. Parker at the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.

