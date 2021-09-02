Wilson Energy crews helping to restore power in Louisiana

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Energy crews from the east are still in Louisiana helping restore power after Hurricane Ida and they could be there for weeks.

Wilson Energy crews are currently in Houma, Louisiana, which is one of the areas hit hardest by the storm.

The city government’s Facebook page shared photos online. They say crews have been enduring hot and humid temperatures to help areas that have lost all power lines. Many communities have lost both transmission and distribution, according to the post.

Restoration will likely take weeks.

