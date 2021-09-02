Advertisement

Wilson Energy crews helping to restore power in Louisiana

Wilson Energy crews are helping restore power in Louisiana.
Wilson Energy crews are helping restore power in Louisiana.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Energy crews from the east are still in Louisiana helping restore power after Hurricane Ida and they could be there for weeks.

Wilson Energy crews are currently in Houma, Louisiana, which is one of the areas hit hardest by the storm.

The city government’s Facebook page shared photos online. They say crews have been enduring hot and humid temperatures to help areas that have lost all power lines. Many communities have lost both transmission and distribution, according to the post.

Posted by City Government of Wilson, NC on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Restoration will likely take weeks.

